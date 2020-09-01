He set out to mobilize Latino voters. Then the virus hit.

Hispanic Heritage Month

by: Nicholas Riccardi, Associated Press

Posted:

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — The coronavirus is disrupting Latinos’ long climb up the political ladder. They are the country’s largest minority group but haven’t fully flexed their political muscles. Only about half of Latinos are even eligible to vote because they’re under 18 or not citizens.

In some states like North Carolina the numbers are far worse. Yet even in North Carolina there are enough Latinos to make a difference in close elections. Still, in the time of the coronavirus, new obstacles face Latinos. They are more likely to get sick or lose work due to the virus. And those seeking office are finding it challenging to make their case in their community.

