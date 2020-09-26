Hispanic Heritage: Family band takes music to Facebook Live amid pandemic

DALLAS (CW33) — A band consisting of brothers and sisters that plays everything from rock to Tejano and Cumbia music has had to get creative to get its music out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas Soul Beats hasn’t been able to do in-person shows over the last few months. For that reason, this band of college and grade-level students quickly pivoted and started performing on Facebook.

“People really seem to like it,” said Kelly Martinez. “Our Facebook page has grown a lot too, which we did not expect at all.”

You might say Kelly was the one that sparked a musical fire that eventually became Texas Soul Beats. The band consists of older sister Kelly, older brother Houston, younger brother Justin and sister Kylie.

When you see a family full of talent, you’re probably wondering who their parents are to have such musically talented children. According to Houston, that one doesn’t add up.

“My parents are not musical at all,” he said.

So where does all this talent come from? Kelly and Houston chalk it up to hard work and perseverance.

Until they can get back on the road, you can check out Texas Soul Beats and their live backyard concerts over on their Facebook page.