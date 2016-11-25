10 Surprising Things on Sale This Black Friday

(CBSN) — We can easily predict what the biggest categories for Black Friday deals will be: TVs. Laptops. Clothing. Maybe you even know that it’s the best time to make a major appliance purchase for the home, like a washer or refrigerator.

But almost everything goes on sale for Black Friday, which means you can use it to stock up on almost anything, from the odd to the mundane. From paper goods to flash drives, here are 10 unexpected things on sale during Black Friday:

Apple products

This won’t be shocking for devout DealNews readers, but many people are still surprised you can get a deal on an Apple product during the Black Friday season. In fact, Apple Black Friday deals will see discounts of up to 33% off, but you’ll need to shop at resellers. (Find out what stores typically offer the best deals here.) Apple devices tend to carry the same doorbuster appeal as a ridiculously cheap big-screen TV, so these deals are excellent at drumming up publicity.

Wine

While you won’t see a huge swath of wine deals, you’ll likely find at least one or two extremely noteworthy discounts on wine from a major online or nationwide seller. For example, last year Astor Wines & Spirits took 20% off everything, while in years past Groupon offered excellent credits for Wine Insider and Naked Wines. Also be on the lookout for discounted shipping from online vendors.

Beauty Items

According to our Black Friday predictions research, stores will actually offer coveted beauty deals during this time. Look to stores like The Body Shop, Sephora, and Bath & Body Works for “buy one, get one” and “$10 or less” type sales. And shop for beauty deals early in the week; last year, the best day for them actually came a few days before Thanksgiving.

Luxury items

Once upon a time, luxury brands wouldn’t be caught dead hosting Black Friday sales. But these days, you’re almost guaranteed to see the outlet branches of some big names — like Last Call by Neiman Marcus — offering special promotions.

Tea

Even we were surprised by this one! It didn’t occur to us (until a tea-loving writer brought it to our attention) that Black Friday would bring about great deals on tea. But that’s exactly what we saw last year, with both Teavana and Harney & Sons offering 25% off discounts.

MP3s

Both Google Play and Amazon have offered a slew of free MP3s and discounted albums in years past. Google Play offered a selection of pop and 90s hits for free, while Amazon slashed prices on popular karaoke versions of songs from the likes of Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga.

Money

A number of deals will come with free credits that can be used towards future purchases, and we’ll see some stores offer discounted gift cards — iTunes gift cards in particular are a popular discounted option. Plus, you might even make a profit on your Black Friday purchases if you’re savvy with rebates. Stores like Newegg may offer deals that are priced lower than the included rebate, which means you’ll pocket the difference.

Cars

Look for discounts or sizable gift cards of around $1,000 with your purchase, but keep in mind that these discounts aren’t springing up for just this specific holiday. “Black Friday lines up nicely with the annual year-end inventory clearance process that dealers begin late in Q3, and that’s what is really driving value at this time of year,” says an analyst from Kelley Blue Book.

Online Drugstores

Usually the individual items that are discounted in a drugstore’s Black Friday ad aren’t all that exciting or special, but sitewide discounts certainly are. Look to online vendors like Soap.com for coupons that slash 25% to 30% off the things you buy regularly anyway.

Storage deals

Technically, hard drives and the like fall into the computer and electronics categories, which are standard Black Friday fare. But very few people think to stock up on storage deals during the mad dash savings event. It’s a shame though, because it’s an excellent time to score external and internal hard drives, SSDs, and flash drives.