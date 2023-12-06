EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — Eufaula’s yearly Christmas parade is coming up.

The festivity will hit the street on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.

The route begins on North Randolph Avenue at the Seth Lore District sign before it proceeds to the Post Office through Broad Street. The parade will make a U-turn, then it’ll return to its starting point.

Cross streets on North Randolph Avenue will be barricaded at 4:45 p.m. before the parade starts assembling. Parking on that road as well as from Broad Street to North Alley will be restricted.

The Eufaula Police Department asks attendees to arrive early and dress warm.