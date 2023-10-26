AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Public Library is set to host the Ghoulish Gala on Thursday evening and is inviting Auburn parents and youth to participate.

The event is free and is scheduled to be held this evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Interested parents and youth are encouraged by the library to dress up in costumes and register for the library’s costume parade and contest. Prizes will awarded based on the following categories:

Infant to five-year-old

Six to 11

12 years-old and up

Groups or families

The library will also give out treat bags while supplies lasts and participants will be able to enjoy making crafts, playing games, and dancing with DJ EST.