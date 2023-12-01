PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — More holiday festivities are being shuffled around as the News 3 area has a weather aware weekend.

The City of Phenix City and the Parks and Recreation Department has decided to cancel the Bi City Christmas parade on Dec. 2.

“The safety and welfare of our citizens is of most importance. We appreciate

the patience and understanding of the community. Other events scheduled during the holiday season will continue as scheduled.”

— The City of Phenix City

Phenix City is not alone in its decision — Columbus postponed its Christmas parade as well as Pine Mountain.

