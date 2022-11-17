COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center is partnering up with KIA AutoSport of Columbus to host their annual Breakfast with Santa Event.

Breakfast with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at The Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Flyer and information provided by Marketing Coordinator Hannah Skipworth

Tickers are $20 for adults and $15 for children. Sales end on Nov. 28.

This ticket includes:

Pancake breakfast

Professional photo to be sent to guest’s email after the event

Holiday crafts and games

Signature time with Santa

Entertainment from Columbus Ballet, A Christmas to Believe in, The Grinch and more

Meet and greet with actual reindeer

Appearances from Elsa and Anna

For more information on the Columbus Trade Center, visit the website.