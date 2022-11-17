COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center is partnering up with KIA AutoSport of Columbus to host their annual Breakfast with Santa Event.
Breakfast with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at The Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Tickers are $20 for adults and $15 for children. Sales end on Nov. 28.
This ticket includes:
- Pancake breakfast
- Professional photo to be sent to guest’s email after the event
- Holiday crafts and games
- Signature time with Santa
- Entertainment from Columbus Ballet, A Christmas to Believe in, The Grinch and more
- Meet and greet with actual reindeer
- Appearances from Elsa and Anna
For more information on the Columbus Trade Center, visit the website.