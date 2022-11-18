Uptown Columbus will be starting holiday festivities starting Friday, Nov. 18.

Friday at 6:30 p.m., folks can expect to see a Christmas parade, live holiday music provided by local school bands and choirs, hot cocoa for spectators, American Cancer Society luminaries and the CSU Uptown Tree Trail.

Then, the Christmas tree lighting by Mayor Skip Henderson will happen at 7:00 p.m. sharp, which will include a visit from Santa Claus.

For this event to safely take place, the 1000 and 1100 blocks of downtown are closed to traffic. The streets will open back up at 9:00 P.M.

Live musical performances will begin after the tree lighting:

Columbus High School Choir

Veterans Middle School Choir

Rainey McCullers Jazz Ensemble

Matthews Elementary and Midland Middle School Choir

Wynnton Elementary Choir