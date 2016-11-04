Carmike Cinemas announces special promotions for Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. – To honor veterans and film lovers alike, Carmike Cinemas has planned several special promotions over the next week in all locations nationwide.

To thank veterans for their service, Carmike Cinemas will be giving a free small popcorn with purchase of a ticket at the box office to anyone with a military ID on Veteran’s Day–Friday, November 11.

Also in honor of Veteran’s Day, on Friday November 11th, the first 100 customers who buy a ticket at the box office to see HACKSAW RIDGE will receive an American Flag lapel pin on behalf of the film from Lionsgate.