Fred’s Pharmacy to commemorate Veterans Day with 15% discount for military personnel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – With more than 1 million people serving in the U.S. armed forces and more than 20 million veterans throughout our country, fred’s Pharmacy is honoring those brave individuals who sacrifice their lives for our freedom on a daily basis.

“fred’s Pharmacy is joining in support of our armed forces to say ‘thank you for your service’,” said John Foley, executive vice president, store operations, of fred’s Inc.“We owe our freedom to these brave men and women who work and live in our local communities.”

Veterans, active duty armed forces personnel, reservists and their immediate family members can visit any fred’s Pharmacy location and simply show any document of proof of military service and valid ID upon checkout to receive their 15 percent discount. Certain exclusions may apply, such as gift cards, phone cards, beer (where available) and prescriptions. For more information on the Veterans Day discount available at fred’s Pharmacy, visit http://fredsinc.com/veterans-day.

“This is just another way we can honor and support our valued military members in our local communities,” concluded Foley.

With its strong commitment to local first responders and, for the first time, military organizations, fred’s Pharmacy raised more than $230,000 as part of its 14th annual Hero Hats program. Since the program began in 2002, fred’s Pharmacy has raised more than $2 million for Hero Hats.

To find the nearest fred’s Pharmacy, visit www.fredsmeds.com/locate. For more information on fred’s Pharmacy, visit www.fredsinc.com.