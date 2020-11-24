Keep holiday gift-giving on budget with these companies that ship free

Charleston, WV (WOWK) - One fun way to find a Christmas tree is to cut your own in a national forest. People can purchase Christmas tree permits through recreation.gov/tree-permits, which allows them to go to the listed national forest of their choosing and chop down their own trees.

The permits help maintain the forests’ overall health by thinning out the densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Not only is the practice environmentally conscious, but the trees are also affordable.