News 3 On Your Side: Black Friday shopping tips

COLUMBUS, Ga — Get ready, set, and shop! But before you go, News 3 is On Your Side with some tips to make it easier.

Kelvin Collins, Interim CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Columbus, says set a budget – don’t be blinded by deals. Stick to your budget and it will keep you out of debt.

Also, research stores where you plan to make your purchases. If they have had BBB complaints filed against them, see if they have responded in a way that seems to satisfy customers.

Finally, before you buy, know a store’s return/exchange/refund policy.

“They are always surprised to learn that refunds and exchanges are not regulated by law. These are individual store policies, and the policies may actually differ between stores,” says Collins.

Collins adds that the law puts the burden on consumers to know stores’ policies before they buy.