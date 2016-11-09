O’Charley’s offering free meals to military on Veterans Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the southern-inspired restaurant with locations across 20 states, will offer free $9.99er meals to veterans and active duty service members all day long on Veterans Day (November 11). All military personnel who show their military ID can choose from one of O’Charley’s popular $9.99er meals including O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders & Fries, Honey Drizzled Southern-Fried Chicken, Homestyle Chicken Pot Pie and more. Restaurant participation may vary by location.

O’Charley’s has a longstanding history of honoring veterans and active duty service members on this special day. Last year, O’Charley’s proudly served more than 58,000 complimentary meals for Veterans Day at more than 200 restaurants. This year, O’Charley’s will be taking to social media to award five veterans with a $50 gift card as a thank you for their service. Starting today, guests can tag a deserving veteran or active duty service member on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ocharleysfans), Instagram (@OCharleys) or Twitter (@OCharleys) for a chance to win a gift card. Winners will be announced next week.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to show our appreciation for our military community,” said O’Charley’s President, Eddie Hall. “Supporting the military is very important to us and something we are committed to doing yearlong. On Veterans Day, we say thank you to our veterans and active duty service members by inviting them into our restaurant to enjoy our southern hospitality and a delicious meal on us.”

O’Charley’s is dedicated to honoring members of our U.S. military all yearlong through a variety of initiatives including the Hometown Hero program, an initiative that honors local military service members with an in-restaurant celebration. O’Charley’s has recognized over 150 veterans during the more than 3 years of the program.