Restaurants, stores offering Veterans Day deals

(MEDIA GENERAL) — Several restaurants and businesses across the United States are offering special Veterans Day deals to salute those who serve.All of the deals below are available to active duty military members and veterans, unless otherwise noted. Proof of service is necessary to cash in on most of the deals.

Restaurants

Applebee’s is offering a free meal from a limited menu all day November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Bar Louie is offering a free entree all day November 11. Read more.

Bonefish Grill is offering free Bang Bang Shrimp all day on November 11.

Boston Market is offering a free brownie or cookie with any purchase to active duty military members, veterans and their families. The deal is good all day November 11. Find a location near you.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free small order of 10-12 traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. The deal is good all day November 11. Learn more.

California Pizza Kitchen is offering a free entree from a limited menu all day November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering a free appetizer. The deal is good from November 7 through November 13. Read more.

Chili’s is offering a free entree from a limited menu all day November 11.

Chipotle is offering buy-one get-one-free burritos, bowls, salads, and tacos to veterans, active duty military, and military spouses with ID. The deal is good from 3 p.m. to close on November 11. Learn more.

Cracker Barrel is offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake all day November 11. Learn more.

Denny’s is offering a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon November 11. Learn more.

Freddy’s is offering a free combo meal. Active duty military members and veterans can get the meal on November 11, or pick up a coupon November 11 to use anytime before November 30.

Golden Corral is offering a free dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. November 14. Learn more.

Hooters is offering a free dish from a limited menu all day November 11. You must purchase a drink to get the deal.

We love to serve those who served us! All military eat FREE on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11th! #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/xdhPlZAgMJ— Hooters (@Hooters) October 31, 2016

IHOP is offering free red, white and blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. November 11. Learn more.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut and small coffee to all veterans. Valid at participating locations only. Read more.

We’re thanking US veterans on 11/11. A free doughnut of choice & small coffee to all vets at participating US shops: https://t.co/KDy6bz10K5 pic.twitter.com/i0l5RfXLls— krispykreme (@krispykreme) November 9, 2016

Little Caesars is offering a free $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. November 11.

LongHorn Steakhouse is offering a free appetizer or dessert to anyone showing proof of military service. No purchase is required. Guests dining with veterans will also receive 10 percent off.

Mimi’s Cafe is offering a free entree from a limited menu with the purchase of a non-alcoholic drink all day on November 11.

Olive Garden is offering a free entree from a limited menu all day November 11.

Spread the word – All veterans can enjoy a free entree this Friday! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Lk77d3vqnE— Olive Garden (@olivegarden) November 7, 2016

Outback Steakhouse is offering a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage all day November 11. They’re also offering active duty military, veterans and their families 15 percent off their checks from November 12 through December 31. Read more.

Panera Bread is offering a free bagel with cream cheese and brewed coffee all day November 11. Learn more.

Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu. The deal is good all day November 10 and 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Red Robin is offering a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries all day November 11. Learn more.

Ruby Tuesday is offering a free appetizer (up to $10 value) all day on November 11.

Starbucks is offering a free tall coffee to veterans, active duty military and military spouses all day on November 11.

Texas Roadhouse is offering a free lunch from a limited menu. The deal is good from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

TGI Fridays is offering free lunch menu item to veterans and active duty military personnel who show their military ID from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., up to a $12 value. Find a location near you.

Village Inn is offering a free Inn-Credible V.I.B Breakfast November 11. Learn more.

Services

Great Clips is offering free haircuts to veterans and active duty military personnel all day November 11. Get a haircut that day or pick up a free haircut coupon to use later. In addition, every civilian who gets a haircut November 11 will be given a free haircut coupon to give to an active duty military member or veteran. The coupon is valid through December 31 with proof of military service. Learn more.

Meineke is offering a free basic oil change all day November 11. Participating locations only. Learn more.

Red Roof Inn is offering 15 percent off stays for the entire month of November. Learn more.

Shops

Dollar General is offering an 11 percent discount on all qualifying purchases in store and online November 11. The deal is good for active duty military members, veterans, and their families. Learn more.

Gordmans is offering a $10 Gordmans Savings Card with any in-store purchase on November 11. Veterans and active duty military will also get 15 percent off their entire purchase that day.

Lowe’s is offering a 10 percent discount to active duty military members, veterans, and their families. The deal is good from November 10 through November 16. Read more.

Sleep Number is offering an additional $100 off all Sleep Number beds, plus 20 percent off bedding collection items. The deals are good from now until November 14. Learn more.

Walgreens is offering a 20 percent discount all day November 11. Customers must have a Balance Rewards card, and only select regular-price items are eligible. Read more.

Activities

The National Park Service is offering free admission to everyone, regardless of military status, on Veterans Day. Entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees will be waived. Learn more.