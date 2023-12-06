COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s the season of giving.

For The Columbus Dream Center, that means it’s time for its annual toy drive.

This year’s drive is set to kick off on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the event, the center says it’ll be providing free food, groceries, clothing, home deliveries, hair care, and hygiene kits for those in need.

Until then, if you’d like to make a donation, the dream center is looking for new and unwrapped toys through Dec. 15.

Here’s where and when you can bring those toys:

The Columbus Dream Center

4114 Oates Avenue

Columbus, Ga. 31904

Tuesday through Friday

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Faith Nation (partner of the drive)

4311 2nd Avenue

Columbus, Ga. 31904

Sundays

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, you can call (706) 565-9969 or (706) 604-0332.