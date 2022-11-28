COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Giant Screen Theatre at The National Infantry Museum announced its annual viewing dates for Christmas movie “The Polar Express.”
Showings are every Saturday and Sunday from Dec. 3 to Dec. 18. General admission tickets are $10.
Showtimes are listed below:
Dec. 3:
2 p.m.
5 p.m.
Dec. 4:
2 p.m.
5 p.m.
Dec. 10:
2 p.m. (3D Showing)
5 p.m.
Dec. 11:
2 p.m.
5 p.m. (3D Showing)
Dec. 17:
2 p.m.
5 p.m. (3D Showing)
Dec. 18:
2 p.m. (3D Showing)
5 p.m.
For more information, visit https://nationalinfantrymuseum.org/theater/.