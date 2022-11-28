COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Giant Screen Theatre at The National Infantry Museum announced its annual viewing dates for Christmas movie “The Polar Express.”

Showings are every Saturday and Sunday from Dec. 3 to Dec. 18. General admission tickets are $10.

Showtimes are listed below:

Dec. 3:

2 p.m.

5 p.m.

Dec. 4:

2 p.m.

5 p.m.

Dec. 10:

2 p.m. (3D Showing)

5 p.m.

Dec. 11:

2 p.m.

5 p.m. (3D Showing)

Dec. 17:

2 p.m.

5 p.m. (3D Showing)

Dec. 18:

2 p.m. (3D Showing)

5 p.m.

For more information, visit https://nationalinfantrymuseum.org/theater/.