 

‘Tis the Season to visit local nonprofit Space Center Houston

by: Maggie Flecknoe

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Tx (NEXSTAR) – Space Center Houston invites guests to get into the holiday spirit safely. The local nonprofit launched the holiday season with its out of this world holiday display, “Galaxy Lights”.

The holiday exhibit, dubbed the “most technologically advanced light shows in Texas,” is open now through January 3rd.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe blasted off to Space Center Houston to check out the holiday display and to see how we can continue to support the nonprofit.

For more on Space Center Houston, please visit: https://spacecenter.org/

