If you celebrate Christmas you probably remember a time when you believed in Santa.

Well, unfortunately, we all know too well that there comes a time when we all realize that Santa isn’t the one putting presents underneath the tree. But at what age, does the magic end?

According to a new study by BetCarolina, the average American child stops believing in Santa when they are 9 years and 1 month old.

Average age by state:

  • Texas: 10 years, 5 months
  • South Carolina: 10 years, 2 months
  • New York: 10 years
  • Colorado: 9 years, 6 months
  • Wyoming: 9 years, 5 months
  • California: 9 years, 5 months
  • Louisiana: 9 years, 5 months
  • Vermont: 9 years, 4 months
  • West Virginia: 9 years, 4 months
  • Mississippi: 9 years, 4 months
  • Utah: 9 years, 4 months
  • South Dakota: 9 years, 4 months
  • Rhode Island: 9 years, 4 months
  • North Dakota: 9 years, 3 months
  • New Mexico: 9 years, 3 months
  • Wisconsin: 9 years, 3 months
  • New Hampshire: 9 years, 2 months
  • Nebraska: 9 years, 2 months
  • Montana: 9 years, 1 month
  • Massachusetts: 9 years, 1 month
  • Maine: 9 years, 1 month
  • Kansas: 9 years, 1 month
  • Missouri: 9 years, 1 month
  • Iowa: 9 years, 1 month
  • Michigan: 9 years
  • Maryland: 8 years, 11 months
  • Idaho: 8 years, 10 months
  • Georgia: 8 years, 10 months
  • Hawaii: 8 years, 9 months
  • Arizona: 8 years, 9 months
  • Nevada: 8 years, 9 months
  • North Carolina: 8 years, 9 months
  • Virginia: 8 years, 9 months
  • Tennesee: 8 years, 8 months
  • Connecticut: 8 years, 8 months
  • Kentucky: 8 years, 8 months
  • Delaware: 8 years, 8 months
  • Florida: 8 years, 7 months
  • Pennsylvania: 8 years, 7 months
  • Indiana: 8 years, 7 months
  • New Jersey: 8 years, 7 months
  • Ohio: 8 years, 6 months
  • Illinois: 8 years, 6 months
  • Arkansas: 8 years, 6 months
  • Alabama: 8 years, 3 months
  • Washington: 8 years, 2 months
  • Alaska: 8 years, 1 month
  • Oklahoma: 8 years
  • Minnesota: 7 years, 11 months
  • Oregon: 7 years, 6 months

The study also found that between the genders, boys believe in Santa for longer than girls. 31% of boys believe in the Christmas magic until they are 10 years old or older, but only 27% of girls can say the same.

