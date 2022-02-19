Honoring Black History

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
73°
LIVE NOW
News 3 Midday
Columbus
73°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Contest
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
March 3, 2019 Storm
Weather Internship 2021
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Coronavirus Updates
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Ralph Puckett
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Over 1.7M Hondas investigated for unexpected automatic …
‘Shame’ and depression: a Russian citizen’s view …
Video
Opelika Police confirm shots fired during argument …
Columbus State President Chris Markwood plans to …
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Ranger 3 Drone
2021 Gabby Awards
Podcasts
White House Press Briefings
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
As Seen on TV
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Podcasts
Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins
The Chuck Williams Show
The Bob Jeswald Show
On Your Sidelines
Sports
Basketball Challenge Bracket
China 2022
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
Prepzone Athletes of the Week
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Top Stories
Matthew Stafford explains his viral reaction after …
Video
Top Stories
US women soccer players settle suit for $24M
LeBron James hints he’ll retire after son Bronny …
Michigan coach hits Wisconsin assistant after Badgers …
Auburn’s Harsin promotes Kiesau to offensive coordinator
Community
Patriot Challenge
Community News
Black History Month
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
One Class At A Time
Calendar
The Cougar Minute
Top Stories
Black women are disproportionately impacted when …
Video
Top Stories
Downtown Auburn bar owner arrested for Sexual Misconduct …
Top Stories
Lee County drivers need to detour around railroad …
‘Point in Time’ homeless count results
Sheriff: Permitless gun carry threatens public safety, …
Video
Lee County jury finds 72-year-old man guilty of raping …
Gallery
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact WRBL
Meet the Team
Email newsletter signup
Intern With Us!
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Join Our Team
Regional News Partners
Equal Employment Opportunity
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
Our Kitchen
Sponsored Content: Wild Animal Wednesdays – If Animals Could Talk
Go Red for Women
6th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Sponsored Content: Pros On Your Side
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Sponsored Content: Business On Your Side
Cause For PAWS
Contests
Weather Radio Contest
Remarkable Women
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Honoring Black History
Black women are disproportionately impacted when …
Top Honoring Black History Headlines
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Warm and breezy today; showers return Friday
Spring-like weather “sticks” around with plenty of …
Staying warm despite clouds and isolated showers
Few light showers by morning while remaining warm …
Spring-like pattern returns; staying in the 80s for …
Spring-like pattern here with several chances to …
Warm with several chances for rain this week
Sun gives way to clouds as temperatures rise and …
Seasonable Sunday, Then Really Warm Week Ahead With …
View All 7 Day Forecast
Downtown Auburn bar owner arrested for Sexual Misconduct …
Opelika Police confirm shots fired during argument …
Inmate died in MCSO custody after murder indictment
T-Mobile to sue Columbus mayor, city council members
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is hitting South Carolinians …
Don't Miss
Ukraine: a war that no one wants
Over 1.7M Hondas probed for automatic braking
‘Shame’ and depression: a Russian citizen’s view …
Opelika Police confirm shots fired during argument …
Columbus State President Chris Markwood plans to …
Tweets by wrblnews3
Sports Content
Black women are disproportionately impacted when …
View All Honoring Black History