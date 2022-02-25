MIDLAND, Ga. (WRBL)— Aaron Cohn Middle School (ACMS) celebrated Black History Month earlier today, Feb. 25, marking their 3rd Annual Black History Program.

The Assistant Principal of ACMS, Dr. Stefan Lawrence, explains to News 3 what Black History means to ACMS.

“At Aaron Cohn we truly believe that Black History is American History,” shared Dr. Lawrence.

Their gymnasium was filled by eighth graders, and during an assembly original poems from the student body were recited, performances were put on by the step team, band, and chorus. The Black National Anthem was one of the pieces performed at the assembly.

Not only did students honor Black History Month by performing, Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. put on a stroll routine and a keynote address was given by Ralston Jarrett, ESQ.

Columbus native, Rep. Calvin Smyre was in attendance. Rep. Smyre was the youngest member of the Georgia House of Representatives, being elected in 1974 at 26-years-old. He still holds the position now for the 135th district. He was also the first African American member elected from Georgia to the Democratic National Committee in 1984, and the first African American Chairman of the Democratic Party’s state legislative caucus.

At the end of the assembly, Dr. Lawrence presented Rep. Calvin Smyre with the 2022 Thurgood Marshall Servant Leadership Award. An award named after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, a lawyer who was instrumental in fighting for civil rights in the United States.