COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Columbus Police Department is honoring history makers, serving the Fountain City in honor of Black History Month.
Starting in 1952, Freddie Brown, Clarence White, Fred Spencer, and Paul Odom became the first African American police officers in Columbus, Georgia.
(All images were provided by the Columbus Police Department)
According to CPD in 2000, Willie Dozier became Columbus’ first African American Police Chief and also the first African American Assistant Chief for the department.
Just two years later, Deputy Chief Wanna Barker-Wright became the first African American female Police Major in 2002.
In today’s timeline, Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick became CPD’s first black female Assistant Chief of Police just two years ago in 2020.
Fitzpatrick’s career started with CPD on April 6, 1987 as a Patrol Officer. In 2001 she was selected as the Officer of the year. Before her position as Assistant Chief she served varying roles including Sergeant, Police Recruiter, Lieutenant, Commander, and Captain. As the Assistant Chief, Fitzpatrick oversees the Operations Division which entails Patrol and Investigative Services.