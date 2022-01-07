Healthcare worker, police officer and K9 named First Friday Heroes after putting out ER fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Piedmont Columbus Regional has honored three heroes after putting out a fire in the ER.

Family nurse practitioner Carissa Dehner, Officer Brian Dudley, and K9 partner, Frog, were named First Friday Heroes for the month of January.

At the time of the incident, the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown ER nursing staff were assisting a patient with special life circumstances who had nowhere to go after being expelled from a group home before arriving at the hospital.

One morning, officer Dudley and Frog were walking around the ER when the two noticed flames coming from a patient’s room. Officer Dudley began to extinguish the flames with his feet when practitioner Dehner leapt to action and started putting the fire out with a hospital blanket.

Piedmont Columbus Regional thanks the efforts and quick actions of officer Dudley and practitioner Dehner in the emergency as patients and staff in nearby rooms could have been seriously injured.

The First Friday Hero program began in 2016 as a way to commemorate responders each month that have gone above and beyond in their jobs. It serves as a way to thank the work done, in a line of duty that often goes thankless.