Heroes named from EMS crew at Piedmont Columbus Regional

Pictured from left to right; Jessee Wheeler, Brittany Zerwick, and Justin Ottman with Columbus Fire and EMS. First Friday Hero for the month of August. Photo provided by Piedmont Columbus Regional.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On August 6, Piedmont Columbus Regional named three first responders from Columbus Fire and EMS as the organizations First Friday Hero for the month of August.

Piedmont Columbus Regional created the First Friday Hero program in 2016 to recognize first responders that had gone above typical protocol to save patients.

Jesse Wheeler, Brittany Zerwick, and Justin Ottman were named after they responded to a call about a man who collapsed on a job site at St. Luke School.

The man was found pulseless, blue in color, and they determined he had gone into cardiac arrest.

The trio started CPR and followed advanced cardiac life support protocols.

The patient’s heart began working again just before arriving at the hospital.

A ceremony for Wheeler, Zerwick, Ottman, and hospital leadership will be held at a later date to celebrate their response.

In a job that often goes, ‘thankless,’ Piedmont felt this was a great opportunity to raise awareness of local heroes who help make Columbus a better and safer place.