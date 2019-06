Perhaps Mars shouldn’t be called the “Red Planet” anymore. According to NASA’s new image of the fourth planet from the Sun, there appears to be signs of blue and purple in a crater.

A scientist from the University of Arizona says the blue might come from “water ice.”However a scientist from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter says the blue could just be an optical illusion.

Officials say the crater, which is about 16-meters wide, probably formed sometime between September of 2016 and February 2019.