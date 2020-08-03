Post A Job

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
XFL purchased by group that includes Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday with drive-by salute
Video
WATCH: UAB, ADPH announce COVID-19 testing tool for college students, GuideSafe
Tropical Storm Isaias forecast to become a hurricane before landfall in the Carolinas, hurricane warnings have been issued
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Media Days
Top Stories
XFL purchased by group that includes Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
Top Stories
Dumba kneels, NHL puts focus on Black Lives Matter movement
Atlanta United hopes “El Cubo” can spark offense
Video
Chambers Academy Rebels: A mission to secure the 2020 AISA championship
Video
Ed Orgeron sends condolences after death of UL Lafayette assistant coach D.J. Looney
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Golden Apple
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Auburn Police arrest two men in fraud case
Where is Natalie Jones: Family of missing Georgia woman desperate for answers
Video
4th Annual Teacher Supply Drive
Video
City Manager recommends new Director of Public Works for approval by Council
On Your Side
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Holiday Heroes
Cause For Paws
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Post A Job
Recent Updates
August will start off hot and humid with low rain chances.
Video
Staying hot and humid as Isaias continues to churn up the Florida coast
Hot and humid for Sunday as Isaias moves closer to Florida
Video
WEEKEND: Hot and dry Saturday with eyes on Hurricane Isaias
Video
Hurricane Isaias forms in the Atlantic, second hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season
Video
Newly Named Hurricane, Isaias forecast to move towards the U.S.
More showers and storms today, Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Atlantic
Video
Tracking the tropics and your local forecast
Video
Scattered showers and storms possible today
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Monday
91°
/
72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds
20%
91°
72°
Tuesday
94°
/
72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
10%
94°
72°
Wednesday
94°
/
73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds
10%
94°
73°
Thursday
95°
/
72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
10%
95°
72°
Friday
96°
/
73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun
10%
96°
73°
Saturday
96°
/
74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
20%
96°
74°
Sunday
96°
/
74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds
20%
96°
74°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
89°
2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
89°
90°
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°
90°
4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°
88°
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°
87°
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°
85°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°
83°
8 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
83°
81°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°
79°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°
78°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°
77°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°
76°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°
75°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°
74°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°
74°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°
74°
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°
74°
6 AM
Clear
10%
74°
73°
7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°
75°
8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°
77°
9 AM
Sunny
10%
77°
81°
10 AM
Sunny
10%
81°
84°
11 AM
Sunny
10%
84°
87°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
87°
89°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°
More Political Stories
‘My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID,’ Rep. Louie Gohmert’s daughter says
Video
Second stimulus checks: Will $1,200 payments be approved this week?
Ethics Committee extends investigation into Georgia congressman over use of campaign funds
Second stimulus checks: Where things stand on $1,200 payments as August begins
Lawmaker warns OKC Thunder players against kneeling, threatens team’s tax benefits
More Politics
Trending Stories
Auburn University condemns AU lecturer’s anti-police social media posts
Burger King worker shot, killed after dispute over long line in drive-thru
U.S. Army Core of Engineers to close West Point Dam Road temporarily, effective August 4
As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check
Columbus Police investigating stabbing on Schatulga Road
Don't Miss
XFL purchased by group that includes Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday with drive-by salute
Video
WATCH: UAB, ADPH announce COVID-19 testing tool for college students, GuideSafe
Tropical Storm Isaias forecast to become a hurricane before landfall in the Carolinas, hurricane warnings have been issued
Video
Newsfeed Now: Tracking Isaias; Stimulus negotiations continue
Video
Megan Boswell seeks release from jail amid investigation into daughter’s death
Video
Pandemic parody of ‘Goodnight Moon’ to be released in fall
Nativo
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Auburn University condemns AU lecturer’s anti-police social media posts
Burger King worker shot, killed after dispute over long line in drive-thru
U.S. Army Core of Engineers to close West Point Dam Road temporarily, effective August 4
As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check
Columbus Police investigating stabbing on Schatulga Road