Impeachment 101

Recent Updates
Pleasant to start the work week
Light rain will continue into the afternoon.
Grab the umbrella, we’ve got a chance for rain today
Less wind, more sun but still cold.
Wind Advisory until 7 PM, winds gusting to 30 mph this afternoon.
HAPPENING NOW: Transit of Mercury viewing via Auburn University’s Physics Department
Enjoy today, cold air is on the way
Cool and breezy today, beautiful weekend ahead!
Third annual Community Thanksgiving Service planned in Opelika on November 18!
Trending Stories
Ashford parents, students furious at racial slur, messages in teacher group chat
Early morning crash claims life of Phenix City pedestrian
Columbus Police ask for help from the public to find missing 13-year-old
Virginia couple both diagnosed with lung cancer 5 weeks apart
Beloved Opelika nurse passes away after vehicle crash
Don't Miss
Early morning crash claims life of Phenix City pedestrian
Roy Moore files lawsuit over ’17 campaign ads
Unite the Valley promotes light in the community
Four people dead, six injured in California shooting
Stewart County tornado survivors move back into rebuilt farm home
3 more measles cases in Cobb County
Happy “National Clean Out your Fridge Day”!
