Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – In the second chapter we’ll meet some of the players that new head coach Pierre Coffey will depend on to lead the Tigers. There are some big shoes to fill heading into the 2022 season. Dual threat quarterback, DJ Riles, and explosive running back, Jaiden Credle, were key members of Carver’s run to the GHSA Class 4A State Championship game against Benedictine. While times have changed the Tigers haven’t changed their championship aspirations.