Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – In the final chapter of the inaugural season of “In The Trenches” featuring the Carver Tigers finishes with the team chasing their definition of success.

Throughout the preseason the Tigers made it clear they want to get back to the GHSA State Championship game and win the state title. However, success is measured in different ways for this team. It doesn’t start and stop with the results on the scoreboard. Head coach Pierre Coffey wants his players to do more than just win games on Friday night.