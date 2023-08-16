COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In the series finale of “In The Trenches” with Shaw Football, we check in one last time with the Raiders as the 2023 regular season is about to kickoff.

The whole preseason has been about how first year head coach Johnny Garner and his staff are redesigning the Raiders culture in order to reclaim the success Shaw once had on the grid iron.

We also hear some key advice from former Shaw Raiders, who are also very excited to see what the next chapter of Raider football looks like under Coach Garner.