Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – In this episode of “In The Trenches” we explore the incredible history of Shaw Raiders Football. By the turn of the 21st century, the Raiders were among the elite teams in Georgia High School football. In 2000, Shaw won the Class 4A State Championship in a shutout victory over the Statesboro Blue Devils at Kinnett Stadium. Throughout the early 2000’s Shaw became staple in the GHSA postseason.

In “The Raider Way” episode, we hear from former Shaw players who recall what it was like being part of those teams. They also recall how the lessons they learned from former head coach Charles Flowers and his staff stay with them long after their playing days for the Raiders.