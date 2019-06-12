Intern With Us!

WRBL-TV is currently accepting applications for internships at the station.

Internship for College Students who will receive Course Credit

Please complete the Nexstar Internship Application & Demographics Form. If you don’t know the dates of your internship please leave them blank or get with Connor Hackling, our Assistant News Director for that information.

You can contact Connor by email at chackling@wrbl.com or by phone at 706-225-0704.

Please make sure both you and your Professor hand sign and date the application. You will be expected to do a formal interview with the Department Manager before you are approved to start the internship.

Email your completed applications and demographics forms to: HR@WRBL.com and CHackling@WRBL.com

Job Shadowing Waiver

Call our Main Line 706-323-3333 and talk to the Operator, who can direct you to the correct Department Manager and give you their email address.

You must first get permission from our Department Manager where you want to do the job shadowing, then Applicants of both legal age and Underage Applicants must have their legal guardians sign this form to do any job shadowing at our station.

Email your signed job Shadow waivers to: HR@WRBL.com and the Station Department Manager.