LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Goodwill Industries announced it will hold a hiring event featuring various employers with open positions in the LaGrange area on Tuesday.

The hiring event will take place on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center located at 319 Commerce Ave. in LaGrange, Georgia.

Goodwill says the hiring event will include employers such as Callaway Gardens, West Georgia Technical College, Hyundai Mobis and others who are looking to recruit for hundreds of positions.

Goodwill advises interested job seekers to come dressed professionally and bring various copies of resumes for on-the-spot interviews. Goodwill also encourages LaGrange locals to take advantage of Goodwill’s Career Centers, where free career readiness classes are available.

Career readiness courses offered at Goodwill Career Centers include resume building, interviewing skills and other career-related workshops. For more information regarding the career readiness courses, visit the Goodwill Career Center website.