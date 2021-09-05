LaGrange hiring event for Walmart drivers and techs

A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — As Walmart continues to grow, it plans to increase its private fleet and that means more jobs in Georgia.

Walmart plans to hire more than 60 CDL-A drivers and 10 diesel truck/trailer maintenance technicians in the LaGrange are.

While different factors make up a driver’s pay, Walmart drivers can earn an average of $87,500 in their first year in addition to eligibility for an $8,000 sign-on bonus.

Driver’s also have access to company benefits on the first day and can earn up to 21 days of paid time off in the first year.

Eligible hires are recommended to have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last four years.

Interested applicants are invited to attend Sept. 8, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 385 Callaway Church Rd, LaGrange, GA 30241.

Applicants can register beforehand over at: https://walmartta.recsolu.com/external/events/hvNwsXXX5IUkXs3N0bdiyw