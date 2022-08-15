COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Calling all job seekers with medical backgrounds — Piedmont Columbus Regional will soon host a hiring fair for positions at its Midtown campus, Northside campus and the John B. Amos Cancer Center, according to a Piedmont press release. The event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET at the Bibb Mill Event Center at 3715 1st Avenue in Columbus.

Job seekers will be able to meet with hospital staff, learn what it’s like to work for Piedmont and interview for jobs at the event.

Inpatient job positions include:

Registered nurses

Licensed practical nurses

Paramedics

Medical technologists

Phlebotomists

Respiratory therapists

CT/Ultrasound technologists

Patient care techs

Monitor techs

Surgical technologists

Pharmacy techs

Central sterile processing techs

Speech language pathologist

Occupational therapy

Physical therapy

Outpatient positions include:

Registered nurses

Licensed practical nurses

Medical assistants

“We have just over 150 open nursing positions,” Piedmont Communications Specialist JT Fellows said.

Fellows said Piedmont Columbus Regional isn’t dealing with a major staffing shortage.

People interested in attending this event are asked to first register online. They should bring their resumes and dress professionally.

For more information on working for Piedmont, visit PiedmontCareers.org.