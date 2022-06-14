Juneteenth 2022

Juneteenth, a blend of the words “June” and “nineteenth,” celebrates the end of enslavement in America. Also known as America’s second Independence Day, Emancipation Day, Juneteenth Independence Day, and Black Independence Day, Juneteenth honors enslaved people, African American heritage, and the many contributions that Black people have made to the United States. On June 17, 2021, President Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

