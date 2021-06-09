This year, WRBL News Channel 3 and sponsors are proud to announce our celebration of Juneteenth!

Juneteenth is a day of reflection, a day of renewal, a pride-filled day commemorating the emancipation of African Americans in the United States. This annual holiday has been celebrated since the late 1800s. It is a moment in time taken to appreciate the African American experience. The celebration continues to resonate in harmony with support around the globe.

Stay Updated By Downloading Our News App In The App Store Or Google Play.