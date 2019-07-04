DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers no longer have access to WRBL.

Contact DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse today at 800-288-2020 and tell

DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse to “Bring back WRBL News 3 On Your Side!”

DIRECTV / AT&T U-verse Customer Service – 800-288-2020 / 800-531-5000

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers no longer have access to WRBL as of July 3, 2019. DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse have yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite news stories around the Columbus and East Alabama viewing area.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the remainder of this season’s Big Brother, The Price is Right, The Young and the Restless, as well as the NFL & SEC on CBS and new seasons of NCIS and Young Sheldon.

Q: Where will WRBL programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse customers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse?

A: We were negotiating, and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement.

Unfortunately, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they bring back your favorite local news source!

You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.