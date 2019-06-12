- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia, News 3 team up for “KIA in the Classroom” initiative
KIA Motors Manufacturing Georgia, Inc. has made investing in education a key part of its community involvement since the first vehicle rolled off the assembly line of its West Point plant in 2009.Read More »
KIA gives lessons in education and life
It’s another day of learning for third grader Peyton Dykes and his classmates.Read More »
KIA sows seeds of learning to Kindergartners
Kindergarten teacher Janie Tillery says thanks to A “World in Motion” kit sponsored by Kia, they are able to tie this kit to their standards.Read More »
KIA paves road of learning for Kindergartners
Just one more way KIA is putting the world in motion.Read More »
KIA helps teach gravity formula to kindergartners
It’s a lesson brought to life by Kia In The Classroom and the company’s ” A World In Motion” kit.Read More »
KIA challenges students to dig deeper
KIA challenges students to dig deeper into their foods’ origins.Read More »
KIA opens up a highway for learning
It may look like something you’ll find on the shelf of your local toy store, but it isn’t your typical toy car.Read More »
KIA inspires a new generation of scientists
It’s a learning with an accelerated momentum.Read More »
Kia partners with education to help students succeed in the classroom and in life
It’s another day of exploring for Cameron Sutton and his classmates.Read More »
Empowering students now and in the future
Riontae Zeigler is on a mission to help his team win first place at “A World in Motion Jet Toy Challenge” sponsored by Kia.Read More »
Jet Toy Competition helps students go to the head of the class
It’s a race to the finish line and the ultimate learning experience.Read More »