 

Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner Amber Slater

 

Nominate Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Nominee Below

This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner is Amber Slater, a thrid grade teacher at Dimon Magnet Academy in Columbus, Georgia. Slater was nominated by Jamarius Marshall and his grandmother. Jamarius is a virtual student who expressed his appreciation for his teacher’s patience throughout these unusual times.

Mrs. Slater is an excellent 3rd grade teacher.  This  year, I was online and she was so patient, while helping my grandma and I in school. She is the 3rd grade teacher, so every student who is going to 3rd grade will get her.  You  will  learn so much and she is wonderful at teaching you.  I will always love her for her teaching.

Congratulations Amber Slater!

