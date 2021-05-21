Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner Amber Slater

This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner is Amber Slater, a thrid grade teacher at Dimon Magnet Academy in Columbus, Georgia. Slater was nominated by Jamarius Marshall and his grandmother. Jamarius is a virtual student who expressed his appreciation for his teacher’s patience throughout these unusual times.

Mrs. Slater is an excellent 3rd grade teacher. This year, I was online and she was so patient, while helping my grandma and I in school. She is the 3rd grade teacher, so every student who is going to 3rd grade will get her. You will learn so much and she is wonderful at teaching you. I will always love her for her teaching.