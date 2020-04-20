Kinetic Credit Union Teacher Appreciation

Kinetic Credit Union and WRBL News 3 will be teaming up to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week.  Educators play a pivotal role in our children’s lives, inspiring a lifelong love of learning and discovery. April 27 – May 8, we will invite our viewers, users and followers to share their appreciation to their teachers by sending a picture or video (:15 maximum length) through WRBL’s Facebook page.  Teachers will also be invited to send a message to their students.  The videos and photos will be featured on  Kinetic Credit Union’s Teacher Appreciation page on wrbl.com and some will be shared on WRBL News 3.

