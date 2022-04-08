Knight’s Apparel & Gifts Dawson, GA

We are a lady’s and men’s apparel and gift store specializing in collegiate and boutique clothing. We have great retail shopping for boutique ladies’ clothing, men’s southern fashion, the latest southern style t-shirts, and all your SEC apparel and gifts!

167 Graves Station Rd SW

Dawson, GA 39842

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Saturday

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Closed on Sundays

Please call (229) 995-3015 for all Job-Opening Inquiries and Monthly Specials!

Women Clothing & Accessories

UGA National Championship Apparel











NOW HIRING!

Calling all Fashion Ladies! We are looking for energetic, hard-working female associates to buy/sell for our family-owned clothing and gifts lady’s department.

Must be able to travel to market shows in Dallas, Tx. & Atlanta, Ga.

Has a detailed mind and eye for lady’s clothing for all ages.

Further details and duties include being able to work 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Monday – Saturday.

Ability to work 35-40 hours, weekly.

Follow us on Facebook!

