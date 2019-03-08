Eric Jamal Stenson, 38: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

Eric and his parents, Florel and Henry Stenson, had just gotten home from church and eaten lunch when the storm hit.

His two sons — Eric Jr. and Dillian — were also in the house when the storm hit and survived. Eric Jr. suffered multiple cuts, a punctured lung, and a broken clavicle. Dillan suffered a back injury.

Both have been treated and released from the hospital, according to their aunt, Krystal Garrett.

“Dillan said he saw them fly away,” Krystal said.

Less than a year ago, Eric Stenson had just married.

He had two boys and his wife, Valerie, brought two children into the union.

He was also a big brother to his sister, Krystal.

“He was very protective of his little sister,” Krystal said. “He was very protective,”

For more than 15 years, Eric worked at the Walmart distribution center in Opelika,

He was a graduate of Beauregard High School and started working for Walmart not long after he finished school. He also graduated from Southern Union Community College.

