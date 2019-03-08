Henry Lewis Stenson, 65: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

If you needed something — almost anything — fixed, Henry Stenson was your man.

“He was a jack of all trades,” said his daughter, Krystal Garrett. “He was always helping somebody fix something,”

Henry, his wife of more than 45 years, Florel, and their son, Eric Jamal Stenson were all killed in the storm. They had returned home from church in Hatchubee and eaten lunch shortly before the storm that killed 23 people hit.

A long-haul truck driver by trade, Henry spent several years in the U.S. Marine Corps before returning to his native Alabama.

He had six grandchildren and was good at the grandfather thing.

“My two girls loved him to death,” Krystal said. “They just adored him.”

Florel often kept her grandchildren when Krystal was living in Tennessee and now Birmingham.

“Mom didn’t like to drive on the interstate, so dad would bring her every time,” Krystal said. “You know, he really took her everywhere,”

Henry and Florel were married for more than 45 years, getting married when they were both teenagers. But it was a love and bond that lasted, Krystal said.

“They loved and cared for each other,” she said.

They had two children and six grandchildren.

Click here to see the full list of victims and read their stories.