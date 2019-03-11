Raymond Robinson Jr., 63, Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

Raymond Robinson Jr. was one of the 23 victims lost in the March 3 tornado. He was killed in his doublewide mobile home alongside his wife, Teresa Robinson.

According to the obituary on Peterson and Williams’ Funeral Home website, Robinson was known affectionately as “Junior” by friends and family.

A 1974 graduate of Beauregard High School, Junior worked as a mechanic for several years following training at Opelika Technical School in auto-mechanics.

Later, Junior worked at West Point Stevens for 29 years, until it closed. Until West Point Stevens closed, Raymond was employed for twenty-nine years. He ended his career from PSA after nine years of service, according to Peterson and Williams.

Junior is survived by a son, Trayvis (Lacanjala) Griffin of Palm Bay, FL; a daughter, Tiffany Nichole Robinson of Opelika, AL; one granddaughter, Destiney Nicole Griffin of Palm Bay, FL; a brother, Alfred (Rose) Robinson of Opelika, Alabama; two sisters, Chanita Dickson and Chernita Dickson both of Detroit, MI; one brother in-law, Leroy Miller of Detroit, MI; a great aunt, Hattie Hall of Opelika, AL; six aunts, Eldora Darby of Chicago, IL, Annie Kate Hawkins of Opelika, AL, Deloris Robinson and Annetta Grant both of Nashville, TN; Bettye Jean Robinson and Eerie Lee Smith both of Detroit, MI; a nephew, Montego Robinson of Salem, AL; two brothers-in-law, David Wayne (Marilyn) Griffin of Opelika, AL and Bradford (Angela) Griffin of Auburn, AL; four sisters-in-law, Jeraldine (Paul) White of Houston TX, Beverly Griffin of Opelika, AL, Lillian Griffin and Sara Griffin both of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral service for Raymond Robinson, Jr. will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Peterson & Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery.

