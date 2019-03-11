Teresa Robinson, 62: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

They called her “Pank.”

Teresa Robinson was one of the 23 people who died on March 3 when a tornado killed 23 people in the Beauregard community. She was killed in her doublewide mobile home along with her husband Raymond Robinson.

According to her obituary with Paterson & Williams Funeral Home in Opelika, her early years were spent in Brownville, Ala. She was baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness. And in 1975, she graduated from Tuskegee Institute High School. One of her early jobs was at the Lee County Hospital. After 27 years of service, she retired from West Point Stevens.

“Pank” is survived by: a son, Trayvis (Lacanjala) Griffin of Palm Bay, FL; a daughter, Tiffany Nichole Robinson of Opelika, AL; a granddaughter, Destiney Nicole Griffin of Palm Bay, FL; two brothers, David Wayne (Marilyn) Griffin of Opelika, AL and Bradford (Angela) Griffin of Auburn, AL; four sisters, Jeraldine (Paul) White of Houston, TX, Beverly Griffin of Opelika, AL, Lillian Griffin and Sara Griffin both of Auburn, AL; two aunts, Minnie Dowdell of Auburn, AL and Sarah “Pank” (Ike) Lowery of Newnan, GA; one uncle, Milton (Mary) Bennett of Manhattan, NY; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Griffin; a host of nieces, cousins and friends.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. It will be in the Peterson & Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery.

