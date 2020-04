(CNN) The Girl Scouts are about more than delicious cookies!

About 750,000 people volunteer to teach girls community service, confidence, courage and respect.

Honor them on National Girl Scout Leader’s Day!

If you know someone who gives time to the organization, thank them!

Better yet, consider donating your own time and expertise.

You’d be part of a tradition that dates back more than 100 years.

The Girl Scouts formed in 1912.