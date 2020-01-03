Key West Grill at Broadway at the Beach to close after 25 years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Key West Grill at Broadway at the Beach will close after 25 years.

Jay Rodriguez, Public Relations director for LHWH, confirmed the closure to News13 Thursday.

“Key West Grill has been serving guests at Broadway at the Beach since we opened 25 years ago,” Rodriguez said. “It is unfortunate to see them leave. We are working on the next exciting offering for our guests.”

Several other businesses at Broadway at the Beach have closed in recent months.

In December, it was announced that Liberty Brewery and Grill would close after nearly 25 years.

In August, News13 reported that the movie theater at Broadway at the Beach had closed after 23 years. A sign on the door read “Broadway 16 is now closed. Thank you for being our guest for the last 23 years!! Please visit our AMC Myrtle Beach Mall location for future movies.”

In December 2018, News13 reported Broadway at the Beach’s location of “Broadway Louie’s” would close after nearly 20 years.

In November, News13’s Matt Fortin reported Broadway at the Beach had filed plans with the city to build a new restaurant along with several additional retail buildings.

LATEST HEADLINES: