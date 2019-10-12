Columbus man holds mass vigil for folks who lost their lives to recent gun violence

A Columbus man says he’s tired of the violence in his community.

Charles Jackson organized a vigil for families that lost loved ones to recent gun violence.

“I wanted people to come out with one love and one spirit, just to build the community,” Jackson said.

Jackson says his mission all started when his brother died of an overdose in Rochester, Minnesota. Johnson and his brother were going to go out in the community and educate folks about drugs, guns and bad decisions. He then moved to Columbus, where he saw a another need.

“I came here to start a ministry and go out to the streets and evangelize and talk to the youth and talk to the parents,” Jackson says.

One family in attendance was the Bolden family. They lost their loved one Beionca Bolden to gun violence on June 11, 2019. She died while holding her child during a drive-by shooting.

“I think it was a wonderful thing. The gun violence and this killing got to stop. At some point, it has to end. Put the guns down. Let’s start lovin’ each other instead of killing each other,” says Angela Bell, Beionca’s aunt.

“