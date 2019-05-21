Alabama leaders stand by new abortion law amid growing criticism

It’s been one week since Alabama’s abortion bill was signed into law, and lawmakers and the Governor are still standing by bill.

The fallout continues after the signing of the abortion bill into law. Even President Donald Trump is breaking with the state and calling the measure too extreme.

Governor Kay Ivey joined the Department of Tourism Monday to announce new tourism numbers.

News 3’s Reshad Hudson reports the Governor says she doesn’t expect the state’s new law to impact tourism and industry.