35th Annual July 4th Parade in LaGrange

Local

by: Mathieu Tessier

Posted: / Updated:

The city of LaGrange will be hosting their 35th annual Sweet Land of Liberty Parade on July 4th. The Troup County Parks and Recreation Department is inviting all children under 19 to participate in the parade. Parents can click here to sign your kids up for the event. The Parade will start at 10:00 am at the Sweetland Amphitheater at Boyd Park. The event will be kicked off by short announcements from Mayor Jim Thornton.

Sweet Land of Liberty 4th of July Parade Route Map

Two local heroes, Debbie and Speer Burdette, will be recognized as this year’s grand marshals.

Local troops of Boys Scouts and Girl Scouts will lead the parade of children holding flags of all 50 states, along with the winners of the “Pat on the Back” awards.

The Sweet Land of Liberty Parade will also be streamed live on the City’s LGTV Facebook page.

